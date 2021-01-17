Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Drops By 17.9%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avalon GloboCare stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 331,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon GloboCare stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Avalon GloboCare worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

