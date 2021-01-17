Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Increases By 20.7%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.