Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Rises By 25.2%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,986,600 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,933.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

