Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Rises By 25.2%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,986,600 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,933.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

