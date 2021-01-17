SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Tops $181,569.29

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $181,569.29 and $128.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.22 or 0.03454429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00399492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.01349752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.98 or 0.00567103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00436555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.00283832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021424 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

