Shaw Communications, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.