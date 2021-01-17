SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) versus Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Head to Head Comparison

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SES and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES 10.85% 4.88% 2.36% Zealand Pharma A/S -296.37% -57.25% -45.40%

This table compares SES and Zealand Pharma A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.22 billion 2.38 $331.74 million $0.60 15.30 Zealand Pharma A/S $6.20 million 207.58 -$85.67 million N/A N/A

SES has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SES and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 1 2 4 0 2.43 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SES has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES Company Profile

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services. It also provides range of services to accelerate business and address critical network challenges for aero, cloud, energy, government, maritime, telecom, and mobile network operator customers; and various network platforms and services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; and dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in diabetes and congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as for use in dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Beta Bionics, Inc. to initiate home-use trial of the iLet bionic pancreas with dasiglucagon for autonomous bihormonal treatment of type 1 diabetes, as well as research agreement with Orbit Discovery Ltd. and Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

