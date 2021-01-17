Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

SCI stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,733,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

