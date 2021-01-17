Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Up 20%

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) shares rose 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 1,465,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,393,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.25 million and a PE ratio of -41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32.

About Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.