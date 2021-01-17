Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Trading Down 5.4%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s share price fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.25. 828,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 957,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $173.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

