Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.37

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 5383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

