Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 11.8%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares rose 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 1,923,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,127,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEEL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.