Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,311.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:CKH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 676,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Seacor has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.54 million, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

