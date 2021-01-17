Scotiabank Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $4.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $635.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $104.14 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

