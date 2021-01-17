Scotiabank Raises Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target to $0.65

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $0.55 to $0.65 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GTE stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,044,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $37,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,222,028 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,185.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,894,436 shares of company stock worth $3,889,317. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

