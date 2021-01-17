Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $35.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 8,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

