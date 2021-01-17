Scotiabank Boosts Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.25

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.37.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) alerts:

CPG stock opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.72.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.