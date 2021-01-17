Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) fell 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.73. 1,640,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,267,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
