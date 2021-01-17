Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) fell 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.73. 1,640,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,267,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

