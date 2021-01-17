Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of SPNS opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

