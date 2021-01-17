Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,861 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

JNJ opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $422.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

