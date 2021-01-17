SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 19.8% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $245,124.09 and $1.39 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,134,003 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

