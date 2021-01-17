SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0186 on Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $34,485.12 and $1.44 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00276855 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 362.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

