Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Down 5.2%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.82. 651,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 646,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

