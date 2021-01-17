RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

RYB opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that RYB Education will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

