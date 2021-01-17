RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 197.4% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 684,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $768.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

