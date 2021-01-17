RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.49. 684,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,801. The firm has a market cap of $768.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.