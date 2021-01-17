RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
RPT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.49. 684,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,801. The firm has a market cap of $768.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
