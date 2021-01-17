Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $32.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATZAF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Aritzia has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $20.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

