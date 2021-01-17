Royal Bank of Canada Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $174.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.46.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,602. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

