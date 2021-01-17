Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 313,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.