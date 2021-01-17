Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a C$2.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) stock opened at C$1.48 on Wednesday. Roxgold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a market cap of C$552.17 million and a P/E ratio of 37.95.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

