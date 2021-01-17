Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) & Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Head to Head Contrast

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Roku and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -10.28% -19.43% -9.63% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Roku and Simulated Environment Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 1 7 15 0 2.61 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roku presently has a consensus price target of $289.60, indicating a potential downside of 29.07%. Given Roku’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roku is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Volatility and Risk

Roku has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roku and Simulated Environment Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $1.13 billion 45.91 -$59.94 million ($0.52) -785.19 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simulated Environment Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku.

Summary

Roku beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, brand sponsorships, and audience development campaigns; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name, as well as subscription and billing services. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand name; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

