Rewardiqa Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $344,519.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $48.77 million and approximately $344,519.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa token can now be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00013813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00104985 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00329147 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012623 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

REW is a token. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

