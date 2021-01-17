Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RVLV. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 697,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $36.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $169,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,981,407 shares of company stock worth $222,428,021 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 280.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.