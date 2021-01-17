Reviewing Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -195.34% -68.95% -56.80% Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.90% -54.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 1 3.17

Salarius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.22%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 121.37%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $3.46 million 6.94 -$6.94 million ($2.12) -0.57 Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.55 million ($4.58) -4.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. The company is also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

