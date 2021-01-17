ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $772.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce sales of $772.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $763.00 million and the highest is $781.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $736.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.84.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,082 shares of company stock worth $5,075,731. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 95,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.