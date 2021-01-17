Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.79) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $242.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.