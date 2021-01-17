Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Big Lots, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.