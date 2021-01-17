Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 35.43% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault SA (RNO.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.55 ($40.64).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.07 ($40.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.93. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

