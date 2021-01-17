Remme (REM) Hits Market Cap of $3.39 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $100,902.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.28 or 0.00524798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.33 or 0.04071724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013262 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.