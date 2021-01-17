Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
RF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 9,273,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
