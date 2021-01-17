Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 9,273,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.