REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells $764,955.86 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $210,042.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $796,685.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04.

RGNX opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

