Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,423,000 after buying an additional 272,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,010,000 after buying an additional 527,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 670,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

