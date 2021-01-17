Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,265.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

