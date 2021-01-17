Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RRR. Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.36.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 913,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,193. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 480,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 491,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

