RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $402,331.36 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $402,331.36 and $19,188.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

