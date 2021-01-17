Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2345 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 197.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

