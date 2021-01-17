Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

