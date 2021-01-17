Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 135 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $211.44 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.