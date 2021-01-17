Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $551,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,888,000 after acquiring an additional 231,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,683 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

