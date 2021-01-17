Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $525,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $106.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

