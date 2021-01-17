Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN)

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:ADZN opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04. Adventus Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$161.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29.
