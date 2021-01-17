Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN)

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:ADZN opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04. Adventus Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$161.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29.

About Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

